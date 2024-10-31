MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director John Joseph Johnston Sells 3,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $11,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,054. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.

On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $12,840.00.

MXCT opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 427,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MaxCyte by 84.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MaxCyte by 25.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

