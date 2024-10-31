Maverick Protocol Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $69.19 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.16367 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $6,894,295.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

