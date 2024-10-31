Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Announces GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 92.25 ($1.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £51.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,133.88 and a beta of 0.12. Marwyn Value Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.97 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.58.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

