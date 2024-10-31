Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.5 %
MLM traded down $9.31 on Thursday, hitting $595.54. 267,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,843. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $404.93 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.92 and its 200-day moving average is $556.12.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
