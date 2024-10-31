Marlowe (LON:MRL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.51 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.23). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.32), with a volume of 776,233 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.95) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
In other Marlowe news, insider Peter M. R. Gaze purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £46,350 ($60,108.94). Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
