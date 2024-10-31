MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.80-2.80 EPS.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 90,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,857. The company has a market capitalization of $683.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

