Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading 11% Higher – What’s Next?

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) rose 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 47,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 534,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Marcus Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a market cap of $616.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -37.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at $432,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

