Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$211.29 and last traded at C$210.72, with a volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$209.55.

MEQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$184.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

