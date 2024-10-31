Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $341.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day moving average is $242.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.