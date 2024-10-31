MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTSI opened at $117.81 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $122.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.21, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $32,518,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,550,889 shares in the company, valued at $697,538,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,274 shares of company stock worth $70,305,369. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

