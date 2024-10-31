LUXO Price Hits $0.0378 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $31,168.94 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

