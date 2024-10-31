Ltd. Kck Sells 223,991 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 223,991 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,220,750.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,726,105.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Ltd. Kck sold 147 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $884.94.

On Monday, October 21st, Ltd. Kck sold 3,720 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $22,692.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,878 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $30,682.62.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NPCE stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. NeuroPace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth about $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

