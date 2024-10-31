LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $277.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $271.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.46.

LPLA traded up $21.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.64. The company had a trading volume of 636,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day moving average of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $291.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,684,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

