Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 24264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

