Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.83 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

