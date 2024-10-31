Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Diageo by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $127.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

