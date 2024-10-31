Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 115 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.86.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $281.49 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

