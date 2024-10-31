Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 189,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 1,141,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

