Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

