Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

