LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.
LINKBANCORP Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:LNKB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 57,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $259.62 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.
LINKBANCORP Company Profile
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
