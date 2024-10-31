LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:LNKB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 57,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $259.62 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is -115.38%.

Insider Transactions at LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

In related news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $29,441.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $225,752.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other LINKBANCORP news, insider Catherine Eisel bought 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $147,295.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $29,441.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,752.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,223 shares of company stock worth $273,083 and sold 16,741 shares worth $107,022. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

