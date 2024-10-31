LifeVantage Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
LifeVantage Price Performance
Shares of LFVN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.
