Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 553,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 61,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,090. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

