Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Trading Up 27.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,902,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

