Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral” Rating

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 155.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 66.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

