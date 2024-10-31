Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 180,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

