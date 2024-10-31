LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $114.82. 11,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,917. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

