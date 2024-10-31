LayerZero (ZRO) Price Reaches $3.37 on Major Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. LayerZero has a market cap of $371.09 million and approximately $44.17 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00004777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LayerZero has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LayerZero alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,436.24 or 0.99749064 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,371.94 or 0.99658004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.52291512 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $44,272,034.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.