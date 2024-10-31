LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,335.5 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $30.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

