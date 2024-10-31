LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,335.5 days.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $30.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.