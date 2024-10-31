Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Landstar System stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.07. The company had a trading volume of 545,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,428. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $182.44.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.05). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

