Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Landstar System Stock Down 1.9 %
Landstar System stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.07. The company had a trading volume of 545,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,428. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $182.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
