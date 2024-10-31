Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lands’ End

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 111.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 107,966 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $1,424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $2,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $373,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 107,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $494.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.