Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.
LE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 107,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $494.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.77.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
