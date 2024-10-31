Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Head to Head Survey

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and KeyCorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $56.26 million 2.05 $12.24 million $2.12 9.92 KeyCorp $5.09 billion 3.21 $967.00 million $0.01 1,733.00

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 13.59% 9.20% 0.73% KeyCorp 0.76% 8.24% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 8,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 0 8 11 0 2.58

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

