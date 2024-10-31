Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of KYOCY stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Kyocera has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.