Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of KTOS opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,131.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,091 shares of company stock worth $1,509,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,499 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 511,538 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

