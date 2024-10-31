Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $168,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,500.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

KTOS stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

