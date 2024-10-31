Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIRK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kirkland’s stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 1.81% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Featured Stories

