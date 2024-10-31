Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KPRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,325. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

