Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.90. Kingfisher shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 46,995 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGFHY. Barclays raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

