Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 26,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,018. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

