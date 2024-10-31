Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Kemper Trading Down 0.7 %
KMPR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 262,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,428. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.98%.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
