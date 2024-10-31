Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 18,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 494.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 6,429,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,074. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

