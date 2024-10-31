K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,324,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 10,085,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.5 days.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

KNTNF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

