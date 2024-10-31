JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

NYSE SYK opened at $363.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a one year low of $264.85 and a one year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $4,027,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

