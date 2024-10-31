Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 984,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance
KSPI stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $110.14. 227,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,541. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.