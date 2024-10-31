Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 984,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 839.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 85,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter valued at $19,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 191.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,391,000 after buying an additional 2,196,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

KSPI stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $110.14. 227,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,541. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Stories

