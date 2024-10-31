Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Down 5.7% in October

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,744. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.12 million, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

