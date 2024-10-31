JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,360,000 after acquiring an additional 554,564 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

