JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $102,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

