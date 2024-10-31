JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS stock opened at $524.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.70 and a twelve month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.