JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.64 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.47.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.74.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

