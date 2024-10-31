JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PEP opened at $166.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

